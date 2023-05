videoDetails

Unfair GST can derail the online gaming industry

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

GST remains unresolved challenge for online gaming industry since long and it can have a significant bearing on the viability and growth of the industry. A fair and clear GST framework is imperative to support the efforts made by the Government thus far to bolster the industry. (An Innovation Studio Feature) The information is provided for general informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as legal advice.