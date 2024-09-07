Advertisement
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 02:28 AM IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda reached Patna today. First he met CM Nitish Kumar and then went to IGMS Patna with the Chief Minister and inaugurated the SUPER SPECIALITY Eye Department. It has been claimed that this facility has been built at a cost of Rs 188 crore and it has facilities like AIIMS which will improve the eye treatment of people. But the question is when will the eyes of Sushasan Babu's government and system open. This question has arisen because of a hospital built in Muzaffarpur, Bihar which people have now started calling a haunted hospital. There is a hospital building but there are neither patients nor doctors inside.

