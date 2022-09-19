NewsVideos

Hardik Pandya-Virat Kohli did a back-breaking dance, will not believe watching VIDEO!

Before the series against Australia, a video of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli is going viral, in which both the star players are seen dancing. Before the T20 World Cup, the Indian team has to play 3 T20 matches against Australia. Series to be played. The first T20 match between India and Australia will be played on the ground of Mohali. For this, Team India has also started practicing. Before the T20 match, a video of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli dancing has surfaced, which is being very much liked by the fans.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
