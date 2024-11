videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Conversation with Aditya Thackeray

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Aaditya Thackeray Interview: Now we show you the most explosive interview till date on Maharashtra elections. In which Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray openly talked on big issues. Which included issues ranging from vote jihad to Muslim reservation. Aditya Thackeray spoke EXCLUSIVE to Zee Media correspondent Ankur Tyagi and termed BJP's Hindutva as an election issue.