Taal Thok Ke: Politics erupts over Batenge to Katenge Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The election campaign in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is nearing its end. In both these states, the opposition is neither talking about development. Nor is there any discussion on law and order. The issue of unemployment and inflation has also not gained momentum, but the thing that is being emphasized the most in both these states is Hindu-Muslim. BJP is in the field with the slogan 'If we divide, we will be cut, if we remain united, we will be safe'. On the other hand, the opposition, especially the Congress, is pleading for caste census and saving the Constitution. So here the Owaisi brothers raised the issue of the power of Muslims in such a way that now the entire election has become centered on Hindus and Muslims. So here, the way Tauqeer Raza has spoken in a big gathering of Muslims in Jaipur, his speech is adding fuel to the fire.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK