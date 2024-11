videoDetails

MP Chandrashekhar Challenges CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Chandrashekhar Challenges CM Yogi: MP Chandrashekhar from Nagina seat of UP has given an open challenge to CM Yogi Adityanath. Chandrashekhar has claimed that, 'If elections are held in Bijnor, he will get the bail of CM Yogi Adityanath confiscated'.