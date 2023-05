videoDetails

IPL Breaking: Surya Kumar Yadav won the lost match in just 12 balls.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:14 AM IST

In IPL 2023 today, stormy batsman Surya Kumar Yadav has given Mumbai Indians a thrilling victory. Surya has hit 83 runs in 35 balls. The team of Mumbai Indians has defeated RCB by 6 wickets in this match.