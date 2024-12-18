Advertisement
Deshhit: Illegal Encroachment Razed by Occupants in Sambhal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Fear of bulldozer action has gripped encroachers in Sambhal, where occupants have started dismantling illegal structures on their own.

