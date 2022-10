T20 World Cup 2022: Irfan 'mantra' to get Rizwan out!

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

The Super-12 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 have started. The first match took place between Australia and New Zealand, in which Australia had to face defeat. Now on 23 October, India's first match will be with Pakistan. In the world's biggest show CRICKET Ka Samrat on Zee News, Irfan Pathan said that Arshdeep is Team India's Brahmastra.