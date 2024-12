videoDetails

Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi receives Kuwait's highest honour

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

Today PM Modi received the biggest honor of Kuwait. He has become the first Indian PM to receive it. The Prime Minister stayed in Kuwait for two days. Relations between Kuwait and India are getting closer. New chapters of success are being written in India's relations with a Muslim country. That is why even Pakistanis kept discussing the pictures coming from Kuwait.