Politics Sparks Over Chandausi Baoli

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Sambhal was a religious city of Hindus, which is mentioned in thousands of years old religious texts... Now its evidence is being found through survey and excavation... Who knows how many such evidences Sambhal's land contains within itself... Who knows how many temples... and who knows how many evidences of Sanatan it contains, this is now slowly being revealed... Sambhal was once a religious city of Hindus.... where Kalki avatar is claimed to be in the Puranas... Politics has turned the Hindu religious place Sambhal into a Muslim-dominated area, now people angry with the survey there directly pelt stones... attack the police administration but then no plea for harmony is made... But when the state ASI team is giving evidence of hundreds of years old temples, wells and pilgrimage sites after survey and excavation, then it is sometimes being called anti-constitution and sometimes against democracy... A debate on this issue is necessary.