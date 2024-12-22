videoDetails

Mahakumbh 2025: Watch Exclusive Report on Ahwahan Akhara

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

What is the first question that comes to your mind when you hear the word Akhara? A group of sadhus and saints, detached from the world, lost in their own world? Seeing the attire of this group of sadhus, many other thoughts may come to your mind, keep them calm for a while. And in the next 20 minutes, try to understand the history of the Akharas of Sanatan Dharma, the Puranas that contain stories of sacrificing one's life for the protection of Dharma. In this special series, you will see how the Akharas came into being, what was the purpose of creating them and how they still follow their tradition in the Maha Kumbh. In the first episode of this series, watch the story of the first Akhara built 1500 years ago, which was named - Aawahan Akhara...