T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's test against South African Pace battery

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Zee News' mega coverage on T20 World Cup continues. In today's match in T20 World Cup, the Indian team will face South Africa. This important match of Super-12 will be held in Perth, Australia. During this, while discussing this match with Zee News, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif gave his suggestions regarding possible changes in playing 11. Watch this video.