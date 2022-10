Team India and South Africa are going to stand against each other in today's T20 World Cup Match In Australia's Perth

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

T20 World Cup Match 2022 is going to be held between India and South Africa in Australia's Perth on Sunday. If Team India wins, It will capture a seat in Semi-Finale. IND Vs SA Match will begun at 4:30 pm in the afternoon.