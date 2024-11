videoDetails

Samajwadi Party puts up new poster amid Batenge to Katenge Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

Samajwadi Party New Poster: The 'fight' of the poster has come on Ali-Bajrangbali. Samajwadi Party has put up a new poster in protest against the statement 'If you divide, you will be divided'. It is written in this poster, 'Ali is there, Bajrangbali is also there'.