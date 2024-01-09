trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707784
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Surprises with a Song at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Follow Us
At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao pleasantly surprised everyone with a beautiful song, adding a special touch to the celebration. Her heartfelt performance showcased the warmth and joy of the occasion, emphasizing the spirit of togetherness within the extended family.

All Videos

Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
Play Icon0:25
Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony
Play Icon0:17
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony
PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Play Icon15:26
PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit
VIRAL VIDEO: Kapil Dev and Wife Romi's Dance to 'Gulabi Aankhen',Captured With Adorable Moments
Play Icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Kapil Dev and Wife Romi's Dance to 'Gulabi Aankhen',Captured With Adorable Moments
ED files chargesheet against Rabri Devi in Land Scam Case
Play Icon3:49
ED files chargesheet against Rabri Devi in Land Scam Case

Trending Videos

Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
play icon0:25
Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony
play icon0:17
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony
PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit
play icon15:26
PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit
VIRAL VIDEO: Kapil Dev and Wife Romi's Dance to 'Gulabi Aankhen',Captured With Adorable Moments
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Kapil Dev and Wife Romi's Dance to 'Gulabi Aankhen',Captured With Adorable Moments
ED files chargesheet against Rabri Devi in Land Scam Case
play icon3:49
ED files chargesheet against Rabri Devi in Land Scam Case