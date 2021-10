Actor Ranveer Singh amazed by the daring attitude of Pintuben in show, 'The Big Picture'

In the show, 'The Big Picture,' actor Ranveer Singh is seen amazed by the daring attitude of one of the contestants Pintuben. Pintuben will be seen stuck at a question with the reward money of 20 lakh. Ranveer Singh tells her to be cautious and says, “Taking risk or not is completely in her hands”, to this, she replies confidently, “Risk lena hai”. Later she wins the amount.