Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2812641https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/deshhit-yogis-bulldozer-back-in-action-2812641.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Yogi's Bulldozer back in action!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 02:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Yogi's bulldozer action is continuing in UP... and this time the bulldozer roared in Gonda... In some areas of Gonda, people had occupied government land for a long time... Even houses and shops were built on government land... but when the matter of widening the roads came up, these encroachments were revealed... The administration first sent a notice... and when the occupiers did not understand even that, the bulldozer demolished every single brick...

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 'There is no place for sacrifice in politics, says Akhilesh
Play Icon44:30
Baat Pate Ki: 'There is no place for sacrifice in politics, says Akhilesh
Taal Thok Ke: Stampede during festival... 'system' derailed?
Play Icon35:14
Taal Thok Ke: Stampede during festival... 'system' derailed?
School dress supplier, dies in police custody in Lucknow's Chinhat police station
Play Icon03:29
School dress supplier, dies in police custody in Lucknow's Chinhat police station
AQI crosses 400 in Delhi Air Quality Index before Diwali Festival
Play Icon02:57
AQI crosses 400 in Delhi Air Quality Index before Diwali Festival
PM Modi spotlights danger of 'Digital Arrest' at 115th Mann Ki Baat
Play Icon17:02
PM Modi spotlights danger of 'Digital Arrest' at 115th Mann Ki Baat

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 'There is no place for sacrifice in politics, says Akhilesh
play icon44:30
Baat Pate Ki: 'There is no place for sacrifice in politics, says Akhilesh
Taal Thok Ke: Stampede during festival... 'system' derailed?
play icon35:14
Taal Thok Ke: Stampede during festival... 'system' derailed?
School dress supplier, dies in police custody in Lucknow's Chinhat police station
play icon3:29
School dress supplier, dies in police custody in Lucknow's Chinhat police station
AQI crosses 400 in Delhi Air Quality Index before Diwali Festival
play icon2:57
AQI crosses 400 in Delhi Air Quality Index before Diwali Festival
PM Modi spotlights danger of 'Digital Arrest' at 115th Mann Ki Baat
play icon17:2
PM Modi spotlights danger of 'Digital Arrest' at 115th Mann Ki Baat
NEWS ON ONE CLICK