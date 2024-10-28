videoDetails

Deshhit: Yogi's Bulldozer back in action!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 02:56 AM IST

Yogi's bulldozer action is continuing in UP... and this time the bulldozer roared in Gonda... In some areas of Gonda, people had occupied government land for a long time... Even houses and shops were built on government land... but when the matter of widening the roads came up, these encroachments were revealed... The administration first sent a notice... and when the occupiers did not understand even that, the bulldozer demolished every single brick...