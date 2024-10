videoDetails

PM Modi & Spain’s PM Sanchez to Inaugurate C-295 Aircraft Plant in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 08:54 AM IST

PM Modi, alongside Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, will be on a significant visit to Gujarat today. The leaders will inaugurate the C-295 aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, a collaborative venture between Tata Advanced Systems and a Spanish company. This state-of-the-art facility will produce India’s first Made-in-India C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, marking a milestone in defense manufacturing.