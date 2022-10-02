NewsVideos

After 'Lollipop Lagelu', now listen 'Chocolate Lagelu', you will be crazy!

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
After Bhojpuri cinema's famous song 'Lollipop Lagelu', now a song which is making a lot of noise is 'Chocolate Lagelu'. Pawan Singh, Seema Singh and Shubhi Sharma's superhit film 'Suhag'. The song 'Chocolate Lagelu' is becoming fiercely viral on social media these days. Bhojpuri's dancing queen Seema Singh is seen with Pawan Singh in the video of this song. The video of this club number of Pawan Singh and Seema Singh's superhit film 'Suhaag' is setting YouTube on fire these days.

All Videos

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's big statement on Popular Front of India
1:40
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's big statement on Popular Front of India
ऐसे हुआ था मां कालरात्रि का जन्म
3:6
ऐसे हुआ था मां कालरात्रि का जन्म
27 people died in a horrific road accident in Kanpur
4:12
27 people died in a horrific road accident in Kanpur
Desh Superfast: Not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
3:32
Desh Superfast: Not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
1:43
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Trending Videos

1:40
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's big statement on Popular Front of India
3:6
ऐसे हुआ था मां कालरात्रि का जन्म
4:12
27 people died in a horrific road accident in Kanpur
3:32
Desh Superfast: Not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
1:43
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Bhojpuri songs,video bhojpuri,webmusic bhojpuri,bhojpuri sangeet,webmusic song,veegeeaudio,bhojpuriwave,new bhojpuri,vee gee audio,bhojpuri song,hamaar bhojpuri,bhojpuri video song,video bhojpuri song,Wave Music,tohara pyar mein deewana,tohara,pyar,mein,Deewana,Pawan Singh,Indu Sonali,Rajesh Gupta,Vinay Bihari,Seema Singh,seema singh hot video,indu sonali bhoj,bhojpuri albums,tseries video videos,Bihar,Bihari,Banaras,Banarasi,