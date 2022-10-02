After 'Lollipop Lagelu', now listen 'Chocolate Lagelu', you will be crazy!

After Bhojpuri cinema's famous song 'Lollipop Lagelu', now a song which is making a lot of noise is 'Chocolate Lagelu'. Pawan Singh, Seema Singh and Shubhi Sharma's superhit film 'Suhag'. The song 'Chocolate Lagelu' is becoming fiercely viral on social media these days. Bhojpuri's dancing queen Seema Singh is seen with Pawan Singh in the video of this song. The video of this club number of Pawan Singh and Seema Singh's superhit film 'Suhaag' is setting YouTube on fire these days.