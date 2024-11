videoDetails

Encounter continues in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Kishtawar Encounter Today: Encounter continues in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, 3 to 4 terrorists are surrounded in Kishtwar. Along with this, a soldier has also been martyred in the encounter.