To The Point: Politics sparks over Waqf Amendment Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
To The Point: The Waqf Amendment Bill is being discussed in the Parliamentary Committee but its political impact is such that big meetings are being held from Delhi to Jaipur calling it anti-Muslim and there is a direct challenge of declaration of war in them. First Arshad Madani said that the government is conspiring to usurp the land of Muslims and now Maulana Tauqeer Raza said that if we come on the streets, your soul will tremble. If something happens, we will not be responsible for it. So is the government being directly threatened on the Waqf Bill? Will such statements not spoil the atmosphere?To The Point: वक्फ में 'सुधार', दिल्ली से जयपुर हाहाकार! To The Point: वक्फ संशोधन बिल पर संसद की समिति में चर्चा हो रही है लेकिन इस पर सियासी असर ऐसा है कि इसे मुस्लिम विरोधी बताते हुए दिल्ली से लेकर जयपुर तक बड़ी बड़ी सभाएं हो रही हैं और उसमें सीधे-सीधे एलान-ए-जंग की ललकार हो रही है. पहले अरशद मदनी ने कहा सरकार मुसलमानों की जमीन को हड़पने की साजिश कर रही है तो अब मौलाना तौकीर रजा ने कहा कि अगर हम सड़कों पर आ गए तो तुम्हारी रूह कांप जाएगी. अगर कुछ होता है तो उसकी जिम्मेदारी हमारी नहीं होगी. तो क्या वक्फ बिल पर सीधे सरकार को धमकी दी जा रही है क्या ऐसे बयानों से माहौल खराब नहीं होगा. To The Point: The Waqf Amendment Bill is being discussed in the Parliamentary Committee but its political impact is such that big meetings are being held from Delhi to Jaipur calling it anti-Muslim and there is a direct challenge of declaration of war in them. First Arshad Madani said that the government is conspiring to usurp the land of Muslims and now Maulana Tauqeer Raza said that if we come on the streets, your soul will tremble. If something happens, we will not be responsible for it. So is the government being directly threatened on the Waqf Bill? Will such statements not spoil the atmosphere?

