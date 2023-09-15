trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662648
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ahead Of Wedding, Parineeti Seen Promoting ‘Mission Raniganj’ With Co-star Akshay Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who is all set to tie the nuptial knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, was spotted promoting her upcoming movie ‘Mission Raniganj’ at Pooja Entertainment films office in Mumbai’s Juhu with co-star Akshay Kumar before leaving for Udaipur for her wedding.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
play icon0:44
Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:55
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
play icon3:15
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!
play icon15:34
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!
Mortal Remains Of Major Aashish Dhonchak Brought To His Residence In Panipat
play icon2:20
Mortal Remains Of Major Aashish Dhonchak Brought To His Residence In Panipat

Trending Videos

Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
play icon0:44
Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:55
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
play icon3:15
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!
play icon15:34
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!
Mortal Remains Of Major Aashish Dhonchak Brought To His Residence In Panipat
play icon2:20
Mortal Remains Of Major Aashish Dhonchak Brought To His Residence In Panipat