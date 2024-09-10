videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: What is Dangerous Plan of Zakir Naik?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 08:18 PM IST

There is a big debate going on in the country regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. All kinds of fake narratives are being set about the bill. And fugitive Zakir Naik sitting abroad has also joined this dirty game of fake narrative. He is trying to provoke the Muslims of India on the Waqf Bill as usual... sitting outside, he is misleading Indian Muslims that the government will snatch the land of Muslims, will take over mosques, madrasas, Karbala.