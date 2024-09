videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Big Statement on PM Modi in America

| Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

From America, Rahul Gandhi has made serious allegations regarding the Election Commission and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi's big statement has come out regarding PM Modi. He said, I do not hate Narendra Modi. I do not agree with his views. Many times I sympathize with him.