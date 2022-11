Ajay Devgn, Tabu give major fashion goals in Mumbai

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu were snapped in Mumbai. The duo is promoting their upcoming movie ‘Drishyam 2’. Ajay Devgn looked handsome in a blue suit. Tabu made heads turn in a black and gold saree.