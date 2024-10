videoDetails

Know Lawrence Bishnoi connection with Purvanchal shooters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

A big name has come to light in the Baba Siddiqui murder case. Sources say that Lawrence Bishnoi gang also has shooters in Purvanchal. Shashank Pandey's name has come up. Shashank Pandey is preparing shooters for Lawrence Bishnoi gang.