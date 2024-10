videoDetails

Brajesh Pathak comments on Bahraich Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak's big statement regarding violence in Bahraich has come out. Brijesh Pathak said, 'Conspiracy in Bahraich will also be investigated. There is riot in the DNA of Samajwadi Party.