Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi's Dance to Kudiyee Ni Teri Song Goes Viral

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi teamed up for a small dance video on the song 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe' from his upcoming movie 'Selfiee'. The actors left their fans amazed with their sizzling chemistry in the short clip.