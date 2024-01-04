trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706077
Baba Sehgal's Tribute to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Dil Ke Chain' in his Rap Style Goes Viral, Internet Approves

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Baba Sehgal brings a fresh twist to Kishore Kumar's classic "O Mere Dil Ke Chain" from the 70s, infusing it with his signature energy. The viral video, shared on social media, features a lively rap in the end, creating a vibrant tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar. The internet approves, as fans celebrate the dynamic rendition as a perfect start to the New Year.

