2 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

Many schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats this morning. Soon after this, Delhi Police, bomb squad, fire engines and ambulances reached all the schools. After evacuating the schools, the police will search for bombs. Bomb threats to Delhi schools again. Bomb threats to some schools. Bomb threat to DPS school. RK Puram DPS school received the threat. GD Goenka school also received the threat. Schools sent the children back. Fire and police were informed. Information was given at 7 am.