videoDetails

Milk Adulteration: Be careful! Is there poison in your milk?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Milk Adulteration: 500 liters of milk is being prepared from one liter of chemical... The formula is such that the fat of fake milk is controlled and cannot be caught by the machine... When the Food Safety Department conducted a raid in Bulandshahr, UP, it was found that It was revealed that you will be surprised..Here he invented the formula to make fake milk and cheese by mixing adulterated chemicals...He used to make milk and cheese with this poisonous formula...as well as the surrounding areas. He also used to supply fake chemicals to make fake milk.. Watch Operation White Poison in our special report...