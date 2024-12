videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Who is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of the rebel group that toppled Syrian govt?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

Rebels in Syria have overthrown the Assad government... With the rebels taking over the capital Damascus, the end of the Assad era has been announced... while it is being said that Bashar al-Assad has fled the country...