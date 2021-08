Bollywood Breaking: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hum Hindustani' to releases ahead August 15

15 Bollywood celebrities have come together for the first time to lend their voices to a patriotic soundtrack in the song 'Hum Hindustani'. Veteran artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik and Shabbir Kumar have lent their voices for this patriotic song.