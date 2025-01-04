Advertisement
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Top Headlines: Cold wave grips entire North India. Delhi in the shadow of cold wave. Visibility very low in many areas of the city. Schools closed till 8th. Traffic affected. Intense cold and fog continue to wreak havoc in UP. People shivering due to cold wave in Mainpuri. Thick fog blankets all around the city. Severe cold in Haryana. Cold wave in Jhajjar. People troubled by thick fog. Visibility very low on the roads. Yellow alert issued. Cold wave continues in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. City engulfed in fog. Temperature drops to 8 degrees. People shivering due to the cold.

