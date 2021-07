Bollywood Breaking: Comeback of 'Pavitra Rishta' after 7 years with a new look!

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role for the first time with the serial Pavitra Rishta. In 2009, Zee TV and Ekta Kapoor brought the show. With 1,424 episodes spanning 5 years, Pavitra Rishta became the most iconic daily soap in the history of Indian TV. Now the second season of the show is going to come. Ekta Kapoor is going to bring a digital series of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita is in the lead role in the show like the last season.