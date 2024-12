videoDetails

DNA: Watch Yunus's Lashkar-e-Rohingya plan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 02:54 AM IST

According to what has been revealed in the Bangladeshi media...weapons are being distributed to Rohingya terrorists hiding in the alleged refugee camps of Bangladesh...these weapons were transported from Pakistan to Bangladesh...and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is behind the supply of these weapons.