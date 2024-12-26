Advertisement
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 02:56 AM IST
On one hand, bets are being placed on rioters in Delhi elections, while on the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party is betting on its free schemes. Which has received a big blow today. And this blow has been given by the Delhi government itself... Actually, after the announcement of these two schemes, Aam Aadmi Party workers are registering women and elderly people by going door-to-door. Women and Child Development Department and Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi Government have objections to this. Both these departments of Delhi Government have given advertisements in newspapers today and said that there is no scheme like Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani in the state.

