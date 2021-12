Bollywood Breaking: 'COVID Party' - Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora infected

Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora confirmed on Monday (Dec 13) that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as per latest updates, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and her friend Seema Khan have also tested positive for the virus.