DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

The most basic ingredient during festivals is mawa.. but let me tell you that 80 percent of mawa available during the festive season is adulterated. Dangerous chemicals and paints are being used to adulterate sweets and mawa… just think what will happen to anyone's health after eating sweets mixed with paint… the paint which is used to paint the walls of the house… is also being used to paint your sweets.