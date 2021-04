Bollywood Breaking: Deepika resigns as MAMI Chairperson citing "professional commitments"

Deepika Padukone resigned from the post of chairperson of MAMI or 'Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image' citing professional commitments. Deepika's current schedule is quite tight - she is working on an untitled project by Shakun Batra alongside on film Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.