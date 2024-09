videoDetails

Rajneeti: Engineer Rashid’s Return Shakes Up J&K Politics

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

Engineer Rashid’s release from Tihar Jail has shaken up the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. After being freed on bail, Rashid held a massive rally in Srinagar, leaving his rivals, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, scrambling to adjust their strategies. Watch the full report on how Rashid’s return is reshaping the upcoming J&K elections.