videoDetails

DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

A horrific incident in Indore has shaken the nation. Two army trainees and two women were brutally assaulted and robbed, with one woman fearing she might have been gang-raped. The incident took place at a popular tourist spot, raising serious concerns about the city’s safety. If criminals can target army officers, what does it mean for the safety of ordinary people?