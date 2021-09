Bollywood Breaking: Khatron Ke Khiladi stunts on the sets of Dance Deewane 3

The team of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' along with Rohit Shetty arrived on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3'. In such a situation, there was a lot of fun on the set. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestants Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani danced fiercely, while the fun stunts of Khatron Ke Khiladi played with Madhuri.