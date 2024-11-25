videoDetails

Modi's 'hooliganism' jab at Congress ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

PM Modi has reached the Parliament, see what he said? The winter session of the Parliament has started from today...In this session which will run till 20th December, a list of 16 bills including the Waqf Amendment Bill has been prepared....In this session, the central government will also try to pass many important bills...At the same time, the opposition will also prepare to surround the government on many issues including Adani-Manipur. Seeing the attitude of the opposition, the government said that it is ready to discuss every issue.