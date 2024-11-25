Advertisement
Shinde unanimously elected Shiv Sena's legislative party leader

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Big news is coming from Maharashtra politics...According to sources, Devendra Fadnavis may come to Delhi for a meeting with the high command..Here he will have a meeting with the big leaders of BJP....At the same time, information is also coming that the old formula of one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers will remain applicable in Maharashtra...However, there is suspense on who will be the Chief Minister..who will be the Deputy CM....All three will decide from Delhi...After the grand victory of Mahayuti in Maharashtra, there is suspense on the face of the CM...Meanwhile, Shiv Sena All the MLAs of have unanimously elected Eknath Shinde as the leader of the legislative party... After being elected the leader of the legislative party, Eknath Shinde thanked all the MLAs...

