Adani bribery case, waqf bill set to rock Parliament winter session

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

The winter session of Parliament is starting from tomorrow... The fight that has started before the beginning of the session... it seems that this session is going to be very tumultuous... There are many issues including Adani dispute and Wakf Board, on which the opposition is in action mode... An all-party meeting was held before the beginning of the session... in which all the parties put forth their views.