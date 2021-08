Bollywood Breaking: On Malaika-Arjun Kapoor's earnings comparison, whose 'class' did Arjun took?

Recently, the income of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora was compared. Now Arjun Kapoor is very angry about this report. He has called such reports shameful on his Instagram story. Arjun Kapoor gave his reaction and wrote, "It is very shameful and sad to read such stupid headlines in 2021."