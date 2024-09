videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in Poonch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: An encounter is underway in Pathantir area of ​​Mendhar sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir after firing was heard last night. Indian Army's Romeo Force, Poonch Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) and CRPF immediately launched a joint search operation. Security forces have cordoned off the area. Firing was heard even in the morning.