Flood 2024: Ganga water level rises in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Flood 2024: The rising water level of the Ganges in Varanasi has once again created panic among the people living on the banks. The ghats built along the Ganges have been submerged in water due to which people have started migrating. People are staying here and there in search of a safe place. At the same time, the water police is warning people in low-lying areas.